10:27 AM: A sizable SFD/SPD response in the Jefferson Square parking lot right now after a driver hit a pedestrian – “while backing out,” according to the dispatch. Our crew is there and says the victim is being readied for transport to the hospital by SFD medic unit. This happened toward the southwest end of the lot.

10:31 AM: An AMR ambulance has arrived, which means the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. Access to Jefferson Square is limited until this all clears.