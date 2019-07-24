West Seattle, Washington

25 Thursday

FOWL FRIENDSHIP: The West Seattle Turkey’s chicken chum

July 24, 2019 9:49 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

Three months have now passed since WSB readers first reported spotting what we simply call The West Seattle Turkey – which quickly made its way from southwest West Seattle to the Admiral area, and has been there ever since. Tonight, the best pic yet – texted by someone who says The Turkey showed up at their home near Hiawatha and made friends with their chicken. Video too:

The Turkey’s origins remain a mystery. It appeared three years after another never-explained turkey made local rounds.

3 Replies to "FOWL FRIENDSHIP: The West Seattle Turkey's chicken chum"

  • Plf July 24, 2019 (10:01 pm)
    Reply

    So sweet, does anyone know how turkeys do when the weather turns foul, (no pun intended) will the turkey be ok with the colder weather, snow, less food available?

    • WSB July 24, 2019 (10:10 pm)
      Reply

      They’re more common in some colder cities – when our son lived in Boston a few years ago, a group of turkeys wandered the area and we saw them both in our winter (including snow) visit and our summer (hotter than here) visit. – TR

  • m July 24, 2019 (10:07 pm)
    Reply

    Sweet!

