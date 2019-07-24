FOWL FRIENDSHIP: The West Seattle Turkey’s chicken chum

Three months have now passed since WSB readers first reported spotting what we simply call The West Seattle Turkey – which quickly made its way from southwest West Seattle to the Admiral area, and has been there ever since. Tonight, the best pic yet – texted by someone who says The Turkey showed up at their home near Hiawatha and made friends with their chicken. Video too:

The Turkey’s origins remain a mystery. It appeared three years after another never-explained turkey made local rounds.