ELECTION 2019: Brendan Kolding responds to questions after Seattle Times report on investigation before he left SPD

July 11, 2019 9:19 am
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

After Brendan Kolding entered the race for City Council District 1, he left the Seattle Police Department, where he had worked for 10 years and risen to the rank of lieutenant. Last night, The Seattle Times reported that when Kolding left SPD, he was facing disciplinary proceedings. The Times cites unidentified sources in reporting that Kolding “was investigated by the police department’s Office of Police Accountability (OPA) over a complaint that he had harassed (an)other officer.” The Times report says Kolding “denied the allegations, saying he was the victim of retaliation.” We contacted him via email with questions after seeing the story last night, and he has responded. We asked for comment on what led to the investigation reported by The Times; he replied, “I will not comment at this time. Sadly, I may end up suing the City over a pattern of bullying and retaliation that I experienced, so I need to keep things confidential for now.” He said The Times’ story “is an accurate representation of the conversation I had with their reporter”; the newspaper also reports, “Even though he has left the force, Kolding has a July 25 meeting scheduled with the department in which he can seek to have his name cleared.” We asked if he had any prior disciplinary action; Kolding replied, “No. In more than a decade of service to the SPD I did not have so much as an oral reprimand.” Finally, we asked what he would say to a voter who was concerned by the report: “The residents of District 1 are welcome to contact me directly if they have any concerns. My e-mail address is Kolding34@gmail.com.”

6 Replies to "ELECTION 2019: Brendan Kolding responds to questions after <i>Seattle Times</i> report on investigation before he left SPD"

  • Lee July 11, 2019 (9:29 am)
    That was a pretty long-winded “no comment.” The threat of suing SPD and the city over a pattern of harassment also really undermines his message about forming a better relationship between SPD and the city council.

    • Brenda July 11, 2019 (9:53 am)
      Pointless Comment 

    • Gene July 11, 2019 (9:58 am)
      Pretty much any entity-if involved in possible lawsuit or ongoing investigation will say the same- can’t comment at this time. So Mr.Kolding should be an exception? Not saying Times shouldn’t have published the piece- but they know that if someone is involved  in possible litigation- or ongoing investigation- that person will likely not respond in detail. 

  • Everett July 11, 2019 (9:50 am)
    Unidentified sources?  In other word’s  Liberal FakeNews  *The Seattle Times*  He has my vote. Herbold is a *Do Nothing*

    • WSB July 11, 2019 (9:56 am)
      Actually, the Times’ editorial stance is anything but liberal. But that’s separate from their journalism and I do not take lightly anyone calling a legitimate news organization “fake news.” Speaking about their publication – not the merits of this particular report or lack of them – The Times is not “fake.” There’s a lot out there that is (social media is a particularly bad place to pick up aggregators, fabricators, etc.) so please use that phrase only when it’s truly merited. My lifelong profession is under enough siege as it is. – TR

  • Karen July 11, 2019 (9:55 am)
    Interesting timing by the Seattle Times.  Hmmm

