After Brendan Kolding entered the race for City Council District 1, he left the Seattle Police Department, where he had worked for 10 years and risen to the rank of lieutenant. Last night, The Seattle Times reported that when Kolding left SPD, he was facing disciplinary proceedings. The Times cites unidentified sources in reporting that Kolding “was investigated by the police department’s Office of Police Accountability (OPA) over a complaint that he had harassed (an)other officer.” The Times report says Kolding “denied the allegations, saying he was the victim of retaliation.” We contacted him via email with questions after seeing the story last night, and he has responded. We asked for comment on what led to the investigation reported by The Times; he replied, “I will not comment at this time. Sadly, I may end up suing the City over a pattern of bullying and retaliation that I experienced, so I need to keep things confidential for now.” He said The Times’ story “is an accurate representation of the conversation I had with their reporter”; the newspaper also reports, “Even though he has left the force, Kolding has a July 25 meeting scheduled with the department in which he can seek to have his name cleared.” We asked if he had any prior disciplinary action; Kolding replied, “No. In more than a decade of service to the SPD I did not have so much as an oral reprimand.” Finally, we asked what he would say to a voter who was concerned by the report: “The residents of District 1 are welcome to contact me directly if they have any concerns. My e-mail address is Kolding34@gmail.com.”