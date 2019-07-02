DEVELOPMENT: 3 West Seattle project updates

3 updates, from The Triangle to Alki:

(Rendering courtesy Legacy Partners)

4722 FAUNTLEROY: The former West Seattle Produce (etc.) site is finally starting construction, announces Legacy Partners, which says it’s calling the project Legacy at Fauntleroy Apartments. From the news release:

The two-building community, located at 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW (seven stories) and 4721 38th Ave SW (four stories), will feature a 306-unit mix of one- and two-bedroom residences, as well as studios and live-work units. USAA Real Estate is providing equity financing for the development, with additional funding from PNC Bank. Designed by Seattle-based Encore Architects, Legacy at Fauntleroy will have 261 parking spaces and 10,000 square feet of retail space, in addition to a state-of-the-art gym, media room, rooftop deck, and residential WiFi cafe.

The news release also touts the “peaceful coastal culture of West Seattle.” You might recall that this is the second redevelopment plan for the site; the first one, for a single-story standalone CVS drugstore, was cancelled three years ago. Demolition at the site began this morning.

1250 ALKI: A key approval is in for the revised proposal for this site, 40 residential units with 76 offstreet parking spaces – the Shoreline Substantial Development approval. That triggers a two-week appeal period, deadline July 15th; the official notices explain how.

5917 CALIFORNIA: The formal application is in for the 9-unit, 4-offstreet-parking-space plan on the former Charmann Apartments site. July 15 is also the deadline for comments on this – the official notice (linked on this page) explains how.