Championship tournament headed for West Seattle Golf Course this week

(WSB photo, West Seattle Golf Course as seen from SW Genesee)

This year, the 4th of July has an added attraction in West Seattle – a golf championship! Here’s the announcement we received:

The 85th Seattle Amateur Championship, one of the Northwest’s top amateur tournaments, will be played July 2-4 at Seattle’s three municipal golf courses. More than 80 players, representing clubs from across the state and 18 colleges and universities will contend in the unique three-day three-course event hosted by Seattle Parks and Premier Golf.

The first round will begin at Jackson Park on July 2nd, followed by a second round July 3rd at Jefferson Park. (For first and second round tee times and more tournament information see the Seattle Amateur website).

After 36 holes, the field will be cut to the top 54 players and ties who will advance to the final day of play on July 4th at West Seattle Golf Course. Pairings will be regrouped for the final day. Tee times will begin between 7:30 am and 9:00 am. Spectators are encouraged to attend.

The Seattle Amateur Championship is open to all golfers, male and female, with a USGA handicap index of 4.9 or less. Seven past Seattle Amateur champions are competing this year including former Mariners pitcher Erik Hanson, former University of Washington golfer Erik Olson, and longtime West Seattle Golf Club member Larry Daniels. The tournament prize fund of $6,030 will be awarded to the top 30 players.