AVALON/35TH PROJECT: What’s next, and what caused this week’s bonus backups

SDOT‘s weekly “what’s next” update for the Avalon/35th repaving-and-more project has arrived. Note some timetable updates, a new road closure ahead, and also, the project team addresses why 35th had a very slow morning earlier this week:

Crews have paved the west side of SW Avalon Way from SW Charlestown St to south of SW Andover St! Crews also completed the last expected water shut offs this week to connect the new water mains at 35th Ave SW and on SW Avalon Way at SW Charlestown St.

Zone A (SW Avalon Way from SW Spokane St to SW Yancy St)

We are continuing work on SW Avalon Way between SW Charlestown St and SW Andover St, including:

*Beginning roadway demolition and excavation on the east side of SW Avalon Way between SW Yancy St and SW Charlestown St to rebuild the road

*A closure of SW Yancy St due to our work on the nearby bus pad. The closure is scheduled to begin as early as Friday and last for a few weeks.

Zone E (35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St)

We are continuing work on the new drainage utilities on 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St, including:

*Beginning roadway demolition and excavation on the west side of 35th Ave SW to rebuild the road as early as next week

*Storm drainage work at SW Oregon St and SW Snoqualmie St

*We are monitoring the worksite on the weekends and will implement traffic control as needed.

Things we’ve heard from the community

Each week, we’ll plan to address a few common questions we’ve heard from your neighbors.

Once the road is rebuilt by my home, will I experience any more impacts?

Once we have substantially completed base paving and sidewalk improvements in the road near your home, active roadwork will not take place in front of your home until we come back later this fall to pave the final, top layer of SW Avalon Way. After paving, it’s anticipated that we’ll return in spring or summer of 2020 to re-channel the road with new striping and install the protected bike lane.

Why was traffic so bad during the morning commute on Wednesday the 17th?

Crews conducted night work overnight from Tuesday, July 16 to Wednesday, July 17 on 35th Ave SW to make the final connections and water service transfers over to the new water main. This work took longer than anticipated so crews were not able to safely open the road until around 8:35 AM. Thank you for your patience and we apologize for the inconvenience on your morning commute.

Where will work start next?

Now that the water main is connected, we will work to rebuild 35th Ave SW over the next few weeks We’ll also work to build a new transit island at SW Avalon Way. We anticipate beginning work in zone C (SW Avalon Way between SW Genesee St and 35th Ave SW) as early as mid-August.