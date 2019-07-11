AVALON/35th PROJECT: What’s ahead, including 2 more water shutoffs

SDOT has announced what’s next for the Avalon/35th repaving-and-more project. Two more water shutoffs are part of the plan. Here’s the update:

We are scheduled to pave the west side of SW Avalon Way from SW Charlestown St to south of SW Andover St as soon as July 12, weather permitting.

Zone A: We are continuing work on the west side of SW Avalon Way between SW Charlestown St and SW Andover St, including:

*Water utility work at SW Charlestown St

*Paving the west side of SW Avalon Way south of SW Charlestown St to south of SW Andover St as soon as July 12. This work is weather dependent and subject to change.

*As early as next week, crews will begin working in the center lane of SW Avalon Way between SW Yancy St and SW Bradford St to build a new bus pad

*SW Bradford St and SW Andover St are closed to SW Avalon Way to excavate and rebuild the road base. *If paving takes place, SW Bradford St and SW Andover St will be open as early as next week.

Zone E: We are continuing work on the new water main and drainage utilities on 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St, including:

*Excavating for a new water service pipe on the westside of 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Snoqualmie St

*Connecting the new water main at SW Avalon Way and SW Snoqualmie St

*Demolishing the west side of 35th Ave SW

*Storm drainage work at SW Oregon St and SW Snoqualmie St

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) has two upcoming water shutoffs scheduled for next week:

*July 16 for customers on 35th Ave SW from SW Alaska St to SW Avalon Way from 9 PM to 6 AM

*July 17 for customers on SW Avalon Way from SW Orleans St to south of SW Andover St; SW Andover, SW Bradford, and SW Charlestown streets; and SW Andover St to mid block on 32nd Ave SW from 9 PM to 6 AM

Crews will use a temporary noise permit to complete this work and you can expect this work to be noisy as SPU crews cut and install pipes throughout the course of the evening and backfill the charged main. SPU is doing this work at night to minimize the impacts of the water shut off. If you are impacted by one of these shut offs, SPU will notify you.

If you have questions about, or experience problems with, your water service, contact SPU’s 24/7 Operations Response Center at 206-386-1800.