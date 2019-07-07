7 for your West Seattle Sunday

Here are your Sunday highlights, beginning with the biggest:

ALKI ART FAIR, DAY 2: Shop 120+ artists/vendors, let your kid(s) enjoy the play area (above), listen to music … lots to do at the Alki Art Fair, 10 am-6 pm. Here’s the overview; here’s the music lineup for the main stage east of Alki Bathhouse. Free shuttle from Admiral/California by the gas station or from the park-and-ride under the bridge. (2701 Alki SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, see what’s fresh in the street in the heart of The Junction! (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

GARAGE BOOKSTORE: Noon-5 pm, garage bookstore open:

Super cheap Back-stock Pleasure Boat books, 20% discount on new releases, other used books, art & refreshments. If you have kids, my daughter Maude has a little kids area, and will often have a lemonade stand! Tax deductible receipt provided.

Visit: Pleasure Boat Studio: A Nonprofit Literary Press. (3710 SW Barton)

TOUR ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE: 1-4 pm tours of the historic lighthouse on Alki Point – get there by 3:45 pm. No admission charge. (3201 Alki SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Correo Aereo at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘TRICKLE DOWN TOWN’: The documentary by West Seattleite Tomasz Biernacki will be screened at the STIFF film festival today in the “Social Awareness Doc Block,” 4-7 pm. Check here for tickets. At Factory Luxe. (3100 Airport Way S)

SONG SWAP: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern: “Folk/Americana songwriters swap tunes.” 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

