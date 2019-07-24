COUNTDOWN: 3 days until Alki Art Fair – here’s the music lineup!

Saturday and Sunday, you can enjoy more than “just” the sun and sea at Alki Beach – the annual Alki Art Fair is happening both days! We’re among the community co-sponsors again this year. From festival organizers explain that you’ll find more than at=rt:

What’s better than music, beer, wine and the beach on a summer weekend in West Seattle? Join the festivities at the Main Bathhouse Stage (sponsored by Canna West Culture Shop), featuring live music and performances throughout the weekend from 10 am – 9 pm on Saturday, July 27 and 10 am – 6 pm on Sunday, July 28. Rock, blues, jazz, folk, theatrical performances, yoga – with 18 performances, there’s a little something for everyone! Catch acts like Tobias the Owl (the award-winning musical collective), Angela Soffe Band, Payge Turner, Tiger Rider, The Odd Kids, Steel Beans, Annie O’Neill Band, and Sam Cobra. Come down to the beach Sunday morning for FREE yoga with Limber Yoga. Plus head down the promenade to the Community Stage hosted by West Seattle Blog for additional acoustic performances and more. See the full Bathhouse stage music lineup and schedule here (and above).

While you enjoy the views and performances, the beer & wine garden (a new addition to the fair) will serve up tasty local sips from Two Beers Brewing, Georgetown Brewing, Seattle Cider and Charles Smith Wines. All proceeds support the fair and keeping it free for the community.

In addition to the music lineup, the fair has a lot to offer—an expanded artist lineup, larger kids zone (hosted by Outer Space Seattle), more interactive art activities and the new beer and wine garden. Best of all, it’s on the beach, free and easy to get to with free shuttles (sponsored by Therapeutic Associates – West Seattle) running a loop between the Admiral Junction and the Park n’ Ride under the West Seattle Bridge.