NEXT WEEKEND: Alki Art Fair 2019! Here’s what’s happening

West Seattle’s big summer events continue next weekend with the two-day Alki Art Fair! To help you get there, a shuttle is planned again this year:

As for what you’ll find at the AAF (with WSB among the community sponsors), here’s the announcement with the toplines:

When: Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28 (10 am – 6 pm with music until 9 pm on Saturday)

Where: Alki Beach Park Take in the colorful views while strolling the promenade, as you sip, eat and shop among the expansive lineup of artists, makers, and performers to celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of our local arts and culture. Event Highlights: 120+ local artists & crafters selling works in a variety of media including painting, pottery, glass, textiles, metal, jewelry, & more. Live music and performances throughout the weekend on the Main Stage (adjacent to the beach) and busker stage along the promenade. We’ll feature rock, blues, jazz, kids’ music, theatrical performances and more including the award-winning musical collective, Tobias the Owl. Beer & wine garden near the beach and main stage. Interactive kid zone & mural cube hosted by Outer Space Seattle (the galactic indoor play space for kids of all abilities). Live art & demonstrations by internationally recognized chalk artist Naomi Haverland and more. Silent auction in the historic Alki Bathhouse featuring unique items from local artists and businesses. Local food line-up features a range of sweet, savory, spicy, and delicious options. Sunday morning yoga on the beach hosted by Limber Yoga from 9-10 am. FREE shuttle bus from the West Seattle Park n’ Ride Lot and Admiral Junction to make getting there stress-free.

