6 for your West Seattle Monday

A new week! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

THINKING ABOUT STUDYING HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT? 1 pm informational session at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – find out about this bachelor’s-degree program. (6000 16th SW)

LEARN ABOUT NATIVE BEES! Seattle Public Library‘s Summer of Learning continues at Delridge Library, 3 pm – details here. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUPS: Talk books at the library! 6:45 pm, West Seattle (Admiral) Library is reading “The Narrow Road to the Deep North” by Richard Flanagan (2306 42nd SW); Southwest Library is reading “Run” by Ann Patchett. (9010 35th SW)

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS: Second of four Monday nights this summer – new location for the West Seattle events in this series presented by the Seattle Chamber Music Society – 7:30 pm at the Seattle Chinese Garden on the north side of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. The evening begins with a live mini-recital, and then the speakers switch to the live broadcast of tonight’s Summer Festival concert from Benaroya Hall. Free. (6000 16th SW)

TRIVIA: 7:30 pm, free trivia with prizes at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AND MORE TRIVIA: $2/player, 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

