5 for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Pacific Slope Flycatcher, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

What’s ahead for your Wednesday:

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: The city says it’s another “open” day for the pools: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open 11 am-8 pm, EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) is open noon-6:30 pm, Hiawatha (Walnut/Lander) is open noon-6:30 pm, South Park (738 S. Sullivan) is open noon-7 pm. And the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

GIZMOS & GADGETS: 1 pm-3 pm, drop-in activity at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN FARM STAND: Third of this year’s weekly farm-stand sessions, selling fresh produce and flowers, all grown by nearby residents, at the mini-farm steps away from the stand. 4 pm-7 pm. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

GROUP RUN: Don’t run alone! Join the free Wednesday group run from West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor). Meet at the shop. (2743 California SW)

FUNK JAZZ WITH PETER DANIEL: Saxes and more, 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

