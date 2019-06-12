What NOT to take to graduation ceremonies

(Photo courtesy Seattle City Light)

Hundreds more local high-school seniors will celebrate their graduation tomorrow, with Chief Sealth International HS‘s ceremony at 5 pm, West Seattle HS‘s ceremony at 8 pm, both at Southwest Athletic Complex. They will be cheered by family and friends, who often bring all sorts of celebratory items. One such item has drawn the attention of Seattle City Light: Mylar balloons. The utility has launched an awareness campaign to warn people that these balloons carry a unique risk, if they go astray, of causing power outages. If you want to use them anyway, SCL has some advice and requests – explained here.