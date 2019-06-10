WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man jailed after showing sawed-off shotgun

Seattle Police included that photo with this report today about a weekend weapons arrest in The Junction:

Police arrested a man after he displayed a sawed-off shotgun behind an Alaska Junction business late Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of California Avenue SW at 11 PM Friday for a report of a man with a gun.

Officers spoke with the manager of a business who said he exited out the rear of his business and spotted the 48-year-old suspect speaking incoherently about people shooting at him. At one point the suspect mentioned that he had a sandwich, reached into his bag and pulled out a sawed-off shotgun. The manager told the suspect to leave, which he did, then called 911.

Police officers began searching the area and found the suspect a block away. They searched the man and recovered the loaded shotgun. Officers arrested and booked the suspect into King County Jail for unlawful use of a weapon.