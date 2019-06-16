VIDEO: West Seattle Elementary School’s Multi-Cultural Night

As the weekend ends, a look at how it began:

(WSB photos/video)

On Friday night, students, families, staff, and neighbors gathered at West Seattle Elementary School in High Point to celebrate this year’s Multi-Cultural Night. The program began with students singing African songs of welcome:

The program also included hula from Hawai’i and a folkloric dance from México:

Vietnam, Eritrea, and Bangladesh were represented too – as were U.S. art forms from hiphop to cheerleading, the latter courtesy of next year’s Chief Sealth International High School varsity cheer squad:

While performing was a joy …

… visual art was shown off too:

Multi-Cultural Night at WSES was the result of lots of community support as well as school planning and practice.