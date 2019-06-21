TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)
7:06 AM: Good morning! So far, no incidents/alerts.
SYLVAN WAY: Readers reported paving work and lane restrictions yesterday so plan extra time if you’re using the road today.
WHAT’S NEXT FOR AVALON/35TH PROJECT: The newest update from SDOT is here.
STADIUM ZONE TONIGHT: Another 7:10 pm Mariners home game vs. the Orioles.
WEEKEND ROAD WORK ALERT: SDOT is scheduled to work on SW Roxbury just east of 35th again this weekend, with a westbound detour.
| 0 COMMENTS