TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch

7:06 AM: Good morning! So far, no incidents/alerts.

SYLVAN WAY: Readers reported paving work and lane restrictions yesterday so plan extra time if you’re using the road today.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR AVALON/35TH PROJECT: The newest update from SDOT is here.

STADIUM ZONE TONIGHT: Another 7:10 pm Mariners home game vs. the Orioles.

WEEKEND ROAD WORK ALERT: SDOT is scheduled to work on SW Roxbury just east of 35th again this weekend, with a westbound detour.