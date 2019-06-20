‘Slightly ahead of schedule’: Updates on Avalon/35th project

That’s the newest map for the 35th/Avalon project, accompaying an update with some good news: SDOT says “At this time, construction is slightly ahead of schedule.” As for what’s next and where, here’s the weekly update, including some changes starting as soon as tomorrow:

Crews have completed paving on the northern portion of SW Avalon Way by SW Orleans St (Zone A). Next week crews will continue to work in the following locations:

Zone A: Work continues on SW Avalon Way between SW Manning St and SW Andover St on the east and west sides

We are conducting water utility work at SW Charlestown St

Beginning as early as the end of this week and early next week, we will be demolishing the west side of SW Avalon Way south of SW Charlestown St to SW Andover St. Driveway access will be maintained at this time.

We are working on sidewalk repairs on the east side of SW Avalon Way from SW Harbor St to SW Orleans St. People walking can cross at our new curb ramp at SW Orleans St. After work hours, a protected pedestrian path will route pedestrians around construction on the west side of SW Avalon Way.

SW Bradford St will close to SW Avalon Way as soon as Friday, June 21 for excavation work to rebuild the road base

Zone E: Work continues on the new water main on 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St. Crews are currently testing the new water main.

We are continuing utility work at SW Snoqualmie St

As early as next week, we will be demolishing the west side of 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St. Driveway access will be maintained at this time.

Businesses are open! Please continue to visit businesses on 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way during construction. Follow signs for temporary parking for the Avalon Business District near the West Seattle Bridge. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times – please follow signed pedestrian detours.