Tomorrow brings the first Seattle Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon since the Alaskan Way Viaduct was taken out of service, but there are still some traffic/transit effects you might need to know about. The full road-closure list is here (PDF) and includes part of NB 99 north of downtown, 6 am-2 pm. Also, RapidRide C Line will have some changes for the day toward the north end of the route – here are the details (PDF).