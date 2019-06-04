Seen off West Seattle: F/V Chasina, but not simply catching fish

Thanks to Gary Jones for the photo of F/V Chasina off Alki Point. As per the signage, it’s doing research for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. What kind of research? The U.S. Coast Guard’s Local Notice to Mariners reveals what it’s been up to lately:

22 April through 31 May 2019, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Marine Fish Science (MFS) Unit and the Toxics-focused Biological Observation System (TBiOS) Team will conduct a joint bottom-trawl survey to assess marine fish living in the waters of Puget Sound, including the Strait of Juan de Fuca, Strait of Georgia, San Juan Archipelago, Hood Canal, Central Sound, and South Sound regions. These operations are scheduled from 22 Apr 2019 to 31 May 20189. The vessel chartered by WDFW for the survey is the F/V Chasina, a 57-foot seiner/trawler (call sign WYQ-6987), which will carry WDFW RESEARCH placards posted on both sides of the upper deck.

Here’s more about the bottomfish they’re studying; here’s more about the TBiOS program.