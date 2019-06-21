PHOTOS: West Seattle summer starts with Highland Park Elementary Field Day – and a request for neighbors

Less than an hour after summer officially arrived this morning, Highland Park Elementary started celebrating with this year’s Field Day.

PE teacher Chellie LaFayette invited us to stop by and see the variety of activities students are enjoying.

The sun came out just in time. Field Day is in two sessions – this morning, the third- through fifth-graders; this afternoon, the younger students.

One request for people in the neighborhood – and maybe even beyond – see that big inflatable black-and-white ball in the photo above? Chellie also had a rainbow-striped version but it vanished this morning. Like this, only multicolored:

If you find the missing ball, please take it to the school office (1012 SW Trenton).