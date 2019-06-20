‘Not your typical self-defense seminar’: Sign up for Saturday

Delridge-headquartered Combat Arts Academy (WSB sponsor) is offering two women’s-self-defense seminars this Saturday, particularly timely given some of this week’s news stories. Here’s the announcement:

When you think of self-defense, what’s the first thing you think of?

For us at Combat Arts Academy, it’s about awareness, empowerment, setting boundaries, having confidence. It’s about finding your voice and believing in yourself. Join us on for a two hour clinic, where our goal is to leave you with more knowledge, feeling more empowered, and understanding of what self-defense really means (both mentally and physically).

We’re going to show you a wide range of practical techniques and more importantly, the concepts that are critical to learning how to avoid becoming a victim of violence. We’ll be going over basic, EFFECTIVE, self-defense movements and techniques, capitalizing on leverage and momentum. This event will be specifically teaching techniques when your back is on the ground.

Event: Women’s Self Defense Seminar

Date: 6/22/19

Session 1: 10 am – 12 pm (CAA Burien: 115 SW 153rd St)

Session 2: 1 pm – 3 pm (CAA Seattle: 5050 Delridge Way SW)

Who: No experience necessary, open to all, ages 13+

Registration Link: tinyurl.com/5050caa

Cost: Suggested Donation $30 or gift cards for New Beginnings (women’s shelter)

This seminar isn’t your typical self-defense seminar, so make sure to reserve your spot, bring some friends… and get ready to learn.