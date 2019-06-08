Milestone this weekend for Lander Street Bridge project

(View from the pedestrian walkway: Lander St. Bridge’s concrete columns and crossbeams taking shape)

The photo is from SDOT, accompanying the first update in a while on the Lander Street Bridge project, long awaited by many who travel to and from our area through/to SODO:

It’s been over a year since construction began on the Lander St Bridge project, and the bridge foundation is beginning to take shape. This spring, the contractor successfully drilled 10 shafts and finished pouring columns for the bridge foundation. Starting this weekend, crews will begin hanging girders, or beams, that will ultimately support the bridge deck, otherwise known as the roadway or walkway surface. Rebar and carpentry crews will be working during the day and night on these girders. Crews will begin pouring concrete to form the bridge deck over the summer.

The $100 million bridge is expected to open early next year.