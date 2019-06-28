Memorial planned July 6 for Koji W. Tada, 1922-2019

Family and friends will gather on July 6th to remember Koji Tada. Here’s the remembrance his family is sharing with the community:

Koji W. Tada

January 1, 1922 – April 12, 2019

Koji William Tada was born on January 1, 1922 – the fifth child of Genjiro and Yoshi Tada in Seattle. He attended Green Lake Elementary, and later West Seattle High School, where he graduated in 1940.

The Tada family was among many Japanese Americans forced into internment camps from the West Coast and Alaska to Minidoka – near Hunt, Idaho. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in the summer of 1944, joining his two older brothers, who were already serving in Europe. As part of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, Koji earned the rank of Technical Sergeant and was decorated with the Bronze Star.

After completing Army occupation duty in Italy in 1947, Koji returned to Seattle — and like many returning Nisei, experienced overt racial discrimination. He worked briefly as a mechanic at Boeing, served again in the U.S. Army reserve during the Korean War, and was discharged as a Master Sergeant. He entered the University of Washington in 1952 and earned his M.B.A. in 1956. He was a life member of the Nisei Veterans Committee and a talented league bowler at Imperial Lanes in Seattle. Golf was his favorite hobby, however – West Seattle and Jefferson municipal golf courses being among his “best greens.”

He met and married Yohko Kohsaka in 1960, settling first on Beacon Hill, and later in West Seattle. They had two sons, Richard and Steven. Koji was an accountant for FarWest Garments and later Breezin’ Sportswear until his retirement. He was a volunteer at the West Seattle Senior Center, where he enjoyed helping fellow retirees prepare their tax returns.

Koji was a quiet man, and gave much thought before speaking or acting. Brave, modest, and compassionate are the words that best describe his personality and moral fortitude. He cared unfailingly for his wife until his passing, despite both being in declining health. He is survived by his wife Yohko and his son Steven.

A memorial service will be held at Faith Bible Church, 128 18th Ave., Seattle, on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Faith Bible Church.