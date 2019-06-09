Memorial gathering June 22 for ‘Rick’ Oss

Family and friends will gather June 22nd to remember Richard “Rick” Oss. Here’s the remembrance that’s being shared with the community:

Richard “Rick” Oss passed away May 4, 2019 at age 68. Apart from his time in the Army, he was a lifelong West Seattleite, living in Arbor Heights, Alki, and his house of 40 years at the bottom of Charlestown Hill. Rick worked at Lucky Grocery while he attended Sealth HS (Class of ’68) and UW and also continued to work there summers when he became a teacher (The Bush School, St. James Academy).

After retiring from 20+ years as management at Boeing, Rick was blessed to return to his passion of teaching, this time with Seattle Public Schools and ultimately returning to Sealth to teach in the Special Education Department and The Bridge Program. Rick’s two passions were teaching and his faith (Hillcrest Pres, Westside Pres), which he brought into all aspects of his life. No matter the situation, Rick sought to demonstrate Christ’s grace, love, and acceptance to whomever he might meet and naturally fostered learning (especially encouraging others to ask questions and find answers). These traits were also the foundation of his life as a father, always supporting “his girls” through life’s many decisions and seasons.

Richard Oss is survived by his daughters and grandchildren (Lynnette Oss: Orin, Karis; Jen Secrest: Ezra, Georgette), his mother (Jo Oss), and his siblings (David Oss, Michele Malgren) and their families. Rick was preceded in death by his father (Richard “Dick” Oss).

To remember Rick, a casual Fellowship Hour to share memories will be held 9:30 AM-11:30 AM Saturday, June 22, at Lincoln Park Shelter #1. Please bring your memories of Rick, either written down or ready to share in his memorial book. Rick’s daughters will share briefly around 10 AM (others may speak as well). As there will be coffee and baked goods, please RSVP if possible. However, in the spirit of making it something Rick would actually want to attend, RSVP is absolutely not required.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving in his name to www.treehouseforkids.org or donate basic school supplies directly to your local school.