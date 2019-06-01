West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: White Center gets brassy for HONK! Fest West 2019

June 1, 2019 4:00 pm
You can walk, run, dance in the street for two more hours as HONK! Fest West bands play White Center on the second day of this year’s festival. Bands change every 20 minutes on the four stages along 16th SW south of Roxbury, so just a quick visit will get you a chance to check out a lot of music.

If you don’t get to White Center by 6 pm today, HONK! Fest West moves to Columbia City for its final day, 2-6 pm tomorrow.

