UPDATE: Apartment fire in 3100 block Avalon Way; buses rerouted

(Reader photo)

6:03 AM: SFD has just arrived at an apartment building in the 3100 block of SW Avalon Way on a “full response” dispatch.

6:06 AM: The fire is on the building’s first floor. So far they’re saying it does not appear to have spread. The big response, however, is further complicating Avalon/Genesee traffic, so you’ll want to entirely avoid the area.

6:13 AM: The fire is reported to be under control. No report of any injuries.

6:17 AM: The fire has just been declared “tapped,” which means (mostly) out. But SFD’s likely to have crews on scene quite a while, so expect bus/traffic impacts TFN.

6:22 AM: Metro has messaged, ” Routes 21, 50, 55, DART 773 & the RapidRide C Line are currently rerouted … Use stops on 35th Av SW south of SW Avalon Way.” Meantime, per radio communication, SFD is evaluating one person for a “possible respiratory” problem.