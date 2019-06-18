DEVELOPMENT: West Marginal, Admiral project notes

Two notices of interest in the city’s latest twice-weekly bulletin of public notices:

WEST MARGINAL SELF-STORAGE: Six months ago, we reported that 6045 West Marginal Way SW had a early-stage proposal for a self-storage facility – what would be the fourth new one, including two planned on Harbor SW and one on Delridge Way. Now the prospective developers have formally filed an application for a land-use permit to build a 4-story facility with 16 offstreet-parking spaces, which opens a comment period through July 1st – this notice (PDF) explains how.

ADMIRAL STATION APPROVAL RE-NOTICE: The city has issued another notice of land-use approval for the 2715 California SW proposal that went through Design Review with the name “Admiral Station,” described as a “4-story, 49-unit apartment building (44 units and 5 small efficiency units) with retail and office. Parking for 46 vehicles proposed.” That sets a new deadline for appeals, July 1st, as explained here (PDF).