DEVELOPMENT: Another self-storage project on the way

Is this the flip side of the small-apartment boom? Now there’s a third self-storage project on the drawing boards in West Seattle. We’ve already reported on two in the works for Harbor Avenue SW; this one is proposed for 6045 West Marginal Way SW, at a site that currently holds a landscaping-materials yard and has been on the market for five months. The proposal says the building will be four stories, approximately 109,700 square feet, with 16 parking spaces. Documents suggest the prospective operator is StorQuest, which has only one facility in this region right now, in Federal Way.