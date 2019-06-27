COUNTDOWN: 1 week to 25th annual West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade – and games!

(WSB photo from July 4, 2018)

If you haven’t participated in the West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade previously – be aware it’s more than a parade! Kids and their families travel along the parade route (see it here) and end up at Hamilton Viewpoint Park for games and art/craft activities – sack races (above) are part of it! This year marks the 25th for the community-organized, volunteer-led tradition, and this year’s coordinators Nicole Lutomski and Megan Erb have sent out this schedule:

10:00 am at 44th and Sunset: National Anthem sung by Leilani Nitkey (School of Rock student), parade coordinators lead countdown 10:20 am: Parade Begins: o SPD Motorcycles

o SFD Fire Truck

o Neighborhood Blue Truck

o Community Families 10:40 am: Parade arrives at Hamilton Viewpoint Park 10:55am: Gunny Sack Races, State Senator Joe Nguyen emceeing o 3-4 year olds

o 4-5 year olds

o 5-6 year olds

o 6-7 year olds

o 7-8 year olds One last call for anyone who missed their age group! · Fire truck, Police Vehicles, Lil J’s Super Dawgs Food Truck, All City Ice Cream (two trucks) Mini The Dough-Nut Food Truck, all in Hamilton Viewpoint parking lot

This all starts wrapping up around noon so you can move on with the rest of your holiday. Decorate your bike, trike, stroller, wagon, self … and be part of it!

P.S. As with so many things, the parade is in part powered by community co-sponsors … this year, that includes us at WSB.