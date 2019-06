After 30 years at Little Pilgrim School, Lorrie Cook gets to take a break. And she has a special bench for that purpose, if she takes time out of retirement to visit the school she has directed for more than a decade at Fauntleroy Church. The bench was dedicated this afternoon at a celebration with multiple generations from local families on hand:

Little Pilgrim School serves children ages two to five. The church has not yet announced Lorrie’s successor.