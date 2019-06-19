BIZNOTE: New West Seattle coffee shop opens – with food on the way next door

Thanks to Rosario at West Seattle Coworking (6040 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the tip on a new neighbor – as of today, Delridge-founded Youngstown Coffee Company has expanded, with proprietor Zoe adding a Morgan Junction location at 6032 California SW.

That spot was briefly home to a coffee shop that spun off from the now-closed Harry’s Chicken Joint next door.

And later this summer, Zoe plans to open an eatery in THAT space – it’ll be called Crisp, offering fare such as salads and wraps. More info on that as it gets closer to opening, but for now, you can visit Youngstown’s new Morgan location 6 am-5 pm weekdays, 8 am-5 pm weekends.