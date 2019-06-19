West Seattle, Washington

19 Wednesday

62℉

BIZNOTE: New West Seattle coffee shop opens – with food on the way next door

June 19, 2019 12:10 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants | WS beverages

Thanks to Rosario at West Seattle Coworking (6040 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the tip on a new neighbor – as of today, Delridge-founded Youngstown Coffee Company has expanded, with proprietor Zoe adding a Morgan Junction location at 6032 California SW.

That spot was briefly home to a coffee shop that spun off from the now-closed Harry’s Chicken Joint next door.

And later this summer, Zoe plans to open an eatery in THAT space – it’ll be called Crisp, offering fare such as salads and wraps. More info on that as it gets closer to opening, but for now, you can visit Youngstown’s new Morgan location 6 am-5 pm weekdays, 8 am-5 pm weekends.

Share This

1 Reply to "BIZNOTE: New West Seattle coffee shop opens - with food on the way next door"

  • Katy June 19, 2019 (12:19 pm)
    Reply

    Wow, really cool! Zoe is awesome and we have enjoyed visiting her coffee shop on Delridge a few times. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.