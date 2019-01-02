BIZNOTE: Opening day for Youngstown Coffee Co. in Delridge

(WSB photos)

Today is the first full day of business for Zoe Lyn Kritzer‘s new shop Youngstown Coffee Co. at 5214 Delridge Way SW, but you might know her already from her past West Seattle gigs. We contacted Zoe after neighbor Kate tipped us about seeing the new shop in soft-open mode on New Year’s Day at the former Daily Dose space. Zoe tells us:

My desire to start a coffee shop in West Seattle began when I was 18 and I started working at Uptown Espresso on SW Edmunds St. I have continued to fall in love with the community of West Seattle as I made my residence permanent a few years back and juggled four jobs, two of which allowed me even more exposure to the best of the West; Ma’ono and Uptown Espresso. I am beyond excited to create a space where every person that walks in the door feels like they can be unabashedly themselves and leaves at least a bit better off than when they entered; satiated mentally, physically, and emotionally. My shop is centered on building the beautiful community of Delridge and bringing together people from every walk of life through interpersonal communication and connection.

A big question for coffee shops is always “what are you serving?”

I’m partnering with Victrola for my beans. I grew up on Cap Hill, going to their original shop on 15th; it’s where I began my love affair with coffee and I still think they make the best coffee in Seattle. They also have one of the most supportive, intelligent, ethical, and just generally wonderful team of coffee professionals. I’m also featuring Friday Afternoon Teas. Friday, the owner of the tea company, is a true tea artist and scientist. Her teas are unlike anything I’ve ever tasted or smelled. She uses a combination of ethically sourced fruit, herbs, and spices to create unique and intoxicating blends. Lastly, I serve pastries from my innovative and mastermind bakers down at Macrina. They deliver tantalizing treats daily for the fantastic folks of West Seattle to snack on with their craft coffee.

Youngstown Coffee Co.’s hours are 5 am-6 pm weekdays, 7 am-3 pm Saturdays and Sundays.