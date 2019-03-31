West Seattle, Washington

31 Sunday

BIZNOTE: Harry’s Chicken Joint says farewell

March 31, 2019 10:44 am
(WSB photo, this morning)

Back in January, Harry’s Chicken Joint (6032 California SW) posted a somewhat cryptic message on social media: “Thanks to everyone as we enter our 7th and final season. No regrets, no reruns, no spin-offs.” Last night was the season finale, according to this post on Harry’s Instagram page pointed out to us this morning by a texter (thank you!):

(If you drive that stretch of California at night, you know the neon sign was usually on, even after-hours, so the turning-off clip carries extra weight.) The little hole-in-the-wall eatery named after its proprietor’s dad had proceeded slowly toward the exit, cutting back to two nights a week earlier this month, six years after its debut. Pre-Harry’s, the space was long home to Jade West, not-so-long home to Meander’s. As for what’s next – nothing in the permit files yet …

  • Swede. March 31, 2019 (11:30 am)
    Sadly never managed to get my butt in there even though I live really close. (I work/ed ‘weird’ hours and they had similar ‘weird’ hours open) Hope they succeed in their future endeavors! 

