AVALON/35TH PROJECT UPDATE: What’s done, what’s next

SDOT‘s weekly update on the Avalon/35th repaving-and-more project is in:

Crews finished base paving by SW Orleans St and continue to work in the following locations:

Zone A: We are continuing work on SW Avalon Way from SW Manning St to SW Charlestown St. Crews have started pavement work on the east side of SW Avalon Way and are conducting water utility work at SW Charlestown St.

Zone E: We are continuing to work on the new water main on the east side of 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St. As we work in Zone E through November 2019, we will maintain one lane of traffic in each direction on 35th Ave SW between Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Alaska St.

Starting as early as Monday, June 10, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) crews will be working in coordination with our project at the southeast corner of SW Genesee St and SW Avalon Way for approximately one week to relocate a gas main. There will be sidewalk detours. Driveway access will be maintained. Please contact 888-225-5773 with any questions about this work.

Things we’ve heard from the community

Each week, we’ll plan to address a few common questions we’ve heard from your neighbors.

Why was work so loud on Tuesday night?

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) cut the existing watermain and installed a temporary bypass in order to continue to install the new watermain under 35th Ave SW at SW Snoqualmie St. This work required a water shut off and was performed at night to minimize customer impacts from the shut off.

Will parking be restored in Zones B and C?

Unfortunately, parking will not be restored to Zones B and C at this time. The parking removal needs to remain in place for our traffic control and for temporary bus stop relocations.

When will work begin in Zone C?

We anticipate beginning work in on SW Avalon Way from SW Genesee St to 35th Ave SW (Zone C) as early as August. Please note that construction schedules are highly subject to change and we will continue to keep you informed through email updates.