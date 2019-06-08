8 for your West Seattle Tuesday

Our Tuesday highlights start on the shore:

(Texted photo – thank you!)

LOW-LOW TIDE: The tide goes out to a very low -2.8 feet at 12:17 pm today. Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are out again at Constellation and Lincoln Parks – today, now through 1:30 pm.

PORT MEETING: As previewed here Monday, the commissioners of the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma are meeting at 11:30 am as the Northwest Seaport Alliance Managing Members, with a Terminal 5 update on their agenda. Public comment is accepted toward the start of the meeting at the Sea-Tac Airport Conference Center.

CHIEF SEALTH PTSA: Last meeting of the school year, 6 pm in the Chief Sealth International High School Confucius Center. (2600 SW Thistle)

WWRHAH’S FUTURE: As previewed here, the Westwood-Roxhill-Arbor Heights Community Council is at a crossroads – will a new coordinator step up, or will the group adjourn until someone wants to reactivate it? Be part of the discussion. 6:15 pm at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

ULTIMATE FAMILY FRISBEE: Everybody is welcome to come play! 6:30 pm at Fairmount Playfield. (5400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WSHS BOOSTER CLUB: Last West Seattle High School Booster Club meeting of this school year, 7 pm, “voting in new officers and getting ready for next school year.” At the school. (3000 California SW)

JIM PAGE: Live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. All ages. No cover. (5612 California SW)

WAX & OIL: Live painting and DJing at Parliament Tavern, starting at 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

