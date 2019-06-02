Time for a change – but how will Westwood-Roxhill-Arbor Heights Community Coalition change?

Tuesday night, whoever shows up at the Westwood-Roxhill-Arbor Heights Community Coalition meeting will help decide how it will change. Coordinator Kim Barnes is stepping down. Will anyone step up?

Please join us on Tuesday, June 4th, 6:15 pm upstairs at the Southwest Library, 9010 35th Ave SW.

After two years of coordinating and hosting meetings for WWRHAH, it’s time to relinquish the role to new faces with a fresh vision. At the June 4th meeting, I will be happy to answer questions about the routine tasks and outline the support tools and documentation. The community will then decide how if it wishes to proceed with the appointment of a new coordinator, or if it will adjourn until a new coordinator is identified. This meeting is open to anyone interested in the future direction of WWRHAH.

It has been an honor to serve our community.