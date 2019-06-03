TERMINAL 5: Construction contract awarded, and other updates

That’s the slide deck for a briefing on the Terminal 5 modernization project, planned for tomorrow’s meeting of the Northwest Seaport Alliance managing members – aka port commissioners for Seattle and Tacoma. Some notes of interest in the slides and the accompanying memo (PDF):

–Orion Marine was successful (and lowest) bidder at just under $160 million, $24 million below the engineering estimate for the project. Four others submitted higher bids, highest at $200 million.

-The construction-management team is now working in the Administration Building at the site

-An “open house” is scheduled later this month and groundbreaking in July; we’re checking to see if either will be a public event

The briefing is scheduled toward the end of the agenda for tomorrow’s meeting, which starts at 11:30 am at the Sea-Tac Airport Conference Center and includes a public-comment period in the early going.