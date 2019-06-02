2 major projects in the works for District 1 Community Network

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

While some of our area’s longrunning community groups are grappling with where their future lies, the area’s newer “super-group” is continuing to rev up.

The District 1 Community Network – which has been in formative stages since late last year – will work through the summer, with its major initiatives now tentatively on a timeline for fall.

We sat in on the D1CN’s May 28th meeting at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse.

Organizations represented included the hosting Duwamish Tribe as well as the Junction Neighborhood Organization, Genesee-Schmitz Neighborhood Council, Fauntleroy Community Association, West Seattle Emergency Communication Hubs, Delridge Neighborhoods District Council, Morgan Community Association, Southwest District Council, Admiral Neighborhood Association, West Seattle Transportation Coalition, South Park Senior Center, and South Park Neighborhood Association.

D1CN is working on two major initiatives right now:

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUMS: D1CN is working toward hosting two during the general-election campaign, currently planned for September 14 at the Duwamish Longhouse and September 28th in High Point. The group wants to ensure the forums are as inclusive as possible, so they’re working on details including availability of translation as well as kids’ activities for attendees who need to bring their children along. Chris Porter is expected to be the moderator. D1CN is still discussing how questions will be solicited/obtained/asked.

COMMUNITY SURVEY: A September launch – maybe even in conjunction with the candidate forums – is envisioned for the D1CN community survey. It will be geared at asking you “what’s important to you that we can do?”, as Cindi Barker summarized it. For example, would you want the group to be educational? Supportive? Identify and track key issues? Serve as a connector between community organizations (which is to some degree how it’s functioning now, in its formative phase)? They’re finalizing the questions as well as the number of them – in hopes of maximizing participation. The results will help them shape the group’s goals and objectives.

OUTREACH: Yes, the group is working on an online presence. It also heard from DNDC chair Mat McBride about his experience tabling at the West Seattle Bee Festival:

(WSB photo, May 18th)

He described the resource offering as being something of a “community sherpa,” with a sign offering “Do-Gooder Resources.” It was something of a precursor to a project he’s working on, a data map of various organizations, groups, opportunities in D-1, including contact information. The premise: “Feel like doing some good but unsure whee to start? Where do you want to do good? What’s out there? Where to start?” He reported that “everyone who stopped by left feeling a little bit better about the world.”

ANNOUNCEMENTS: Everyone present got the chance to mention what they/their organization had coming up. Some of what’s still ahead includes:

*West Seattle Timebank at Southwest Library, 1-3:30 pm, “come and use the database”

*Morgan Community Association presents the Morgan Community Festival on June 22nd, 10 am-4 pm

*Timebank will help put up the West Seattle Junction Pride flags on June 29th and June 30th

*Admiral Neighborhood Association’s Summer Concerts at Hiawatha series (six Thursday nights) starts July 18th.