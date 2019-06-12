12 notes and events for your West Seattle Sunday:

(Western Tanager in a Douglas Fir, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE GARDEN TOUR – SOLD OUT! No tickets left so this is just a reminder if you have yours, 9 am-5 pm, self-guided tour of West Seattle gardens, locations only revealed in the ticket books.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET, WITH COOKING DEMO: 10 am-2 pm market, today featuring 10:30 am-11:30 am cooking demo with author Jill Lightner. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

FRISBEE! 10 am at Walt Hundley Playfield, play with West Seattle Ultimate Family Frisbee. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)

RETIREMENT CELEBRATION FOR LORRIE COOK: 11:30 am-1 pm, in front of Little Pilgrim School:

For the many members of the community that she has touched, help us in celebrating Lorrie’s 30 years at Little Pilgrim School. We will congratulate her on this next step with refreshments, and a dedication of a new bench in in front of the school to honor her long-standing legacy of bringing people together.

(9140 California SW)

SUPER DELI MART 6TH ANNUAL BBQ: Noon-5 pm, details here, including a raffle fundraiser for Arbor Heights Elementary. (35th/Barton)

COLMAN POOL: West Seattle’s outdoor saltwater public pool is open on the beach at Lincoln Park. Noon-7 pm; the session-specific schedule is here. (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NO ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS TODAY: But the Sunday tours of the historic lighthouse will resume NEXT Sunday.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS: Brief service at Fauntleroy Church, 2 pm. Bring your furry/feathered friend – or, if you’re not so sure they could handle it, bring a photo.

Thanks to Judy Pickens for that photo from last year. “Refreshments for all” will follow. (9140 California SW)

CATSINO: 2-6 pm at Beveridge Place Pub, it’s Furry Faces Foundation‘s 10th annual fundraiser. Get your ticket here – no guarantee there’ll be any left at the door. 21+. (6413 California SW)

BALLARD SEDENTARY SOUSA BAND: Free concert with this one-of-a-kind group performing on the lawn at Admiral Congregational Church, 2 pm. (4320 SW Hill)

BLACK HOT SUNDAY: Doors at 6, music at 7, all ages, $10 cover at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIO OF DUOS: See the slate here! 7:30 pm at Parliament Tavern. $6 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)