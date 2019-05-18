West Seattle, Washington

19 Sunday

West Seattle weekend scene: Junction Wine Walk

May 18, 2019 8:45 pm
Big weekend for celebrating wine in West Seattle. Here’s how it began – with the Spring Wine Walk in The Junction. 15 non-food-and-drink businesses hosted wineries; tickets – sold out in advance! – got you 10 tastings and some swag. We stopped by the WSB sponsors that were hosting wineries – above, Menashe and Sons Jewelers; below, Click! Design That Fits:

And at VAIN, the winery was also a WSB sponsor, Welcome Road Winery (whose own wine room is just up the street at 3804 California SW):

See the full list of wineries and venues here. Next month, The Junction hosts what you might call a “beer walk” – or run – June 15th, tickets still available.

