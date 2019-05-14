WEDNESDAY: Penultimate presentation for WordsWest Literary Series

Early reminder for Wednesday night – it’s the second-to-last WordsWest Literary Series event, last one in the longrunning format – here’s the announcement in case you haven’t already seen it in the calendar:

In the penultimate event of WordsWest Literary Series’s five-year history, on May 15, 2019, novelist Erica Bauermeister and poet/visual artist Alan Chong Lau will muse upon “Awakening the Senses.” As an added bonus, independent bookstore Open Books will have copies of Erica’s latest novel, The Scent Keeper, available to purchase one week before its official release date!

Erica Bauermeister is the bestselling author of four novels. Her most recent is The Scent Keeper (St. Martin’s, May 2019), a moving and evocative coming-of-age novel about childhood stories, families lost and found, and how a fragrance conjures memories capable of shaping the course of our lives. Her other novels include The School of Essential Ingredients (Putnam, 2009), Joy for Beginners (Putnam, June 2011), and The Lost Art of Mixing (Putnam, 2013). She is also the co-author of two nonfiction books: 500 Great Books by Women: A Reader’s Guide and Let’s Hear It For the Girls: 375 Great Books for Readers 2-14.

Poet and visual artist Alan Chong Lau’s collections of poetry include Songs for Jadina (1980), which won the American Book Award from the Before Columbus Foundation; Blues and Greens: A Produce Worker’s Journal (2000); and no hurry (2007). With Lawson Fusao Inada and Garrett Hongo, he authored The Buddha Bandits Down Highway 99 (1978). His work has appeared in anthologies such as From Totems to Hip-Hop: A Multicultural Anthology of Poetry Across the Americas 1900–2002 (2002) and What Book!?: Buddha Poems from Beat to Hiphop (1998). Poems by Alan Chong Lau in collaboration with photos by John Levy will appear in the online literary magazine Otata starting in May, 2019. His book of poems, prose and artwork about Japan will be published by Entre Rios Books in 2020. Arts editor for the International Examiner, Lau coordinates the Asian review of books Pacific Reader, and ArtXchange Gallery represents his visual work.

The Favorite Poem Project invites a community member to share a favorite poem and information about his or her organization. On May 15th, we welcome the host for WordsWest throughout its history, C & P Coffee Company.

WordsWest is curated by West Seattle writers Katy E. Ellis, Susan Rich, and Harold Taw. Grant funding from Poets & Writers, Inc. allows WordsWest to pay featured writers for their time and talent.