TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch; weekend alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7 AM: No alerts so far. Another look at this weekend’s alertk:

NB HIGHWAY 99 TUNNEL: Closed overnight Friday-early Saturday for routine maintenance

CRANE REMOVAL: California SW closed at Stevens all day Saturday for removal of West Seattle’s only tower crane.

SHRIMP FISHING: Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is likely to be very busy Saturday early morning through early afternoon, as the state opens shrimp fishing 7 am-1 pm that day.

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE DAY: 9 am-3 pm Saturday, sales all over the peninsula (here’s the map).