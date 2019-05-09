West Seattle, Washington

09 Thursday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch; weekend alerts

May 9, 2019 7:00 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7 AM: No alerts so far. Another look at this weekend’s alertk:

NB HIGHWAY 99 TUNNEL: Closed overnight Friday-early Saturday for routine maintenance

CRANE REMOVAL: California SW closed at Stevens all day Saturday for removal of West Seattle’s only tower crane.

SHRIMP FISHING: Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is likely to be very busy Saturday early morning through early afternoon, as the state opens shrimp fishing 7 am-1 pm that day.

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE DAY: 9 am-3 pm Saturday, sales all over the peninsula (here’s the map).

4 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch; weekend alerts"

  • TJ May 9, 2019 (7:16 am)
    Traffic backed up to almost 42nd heading towards Faultenroy. Assuming a wreck or stall 

    • WSB May 9, 2019 (7:22 am)
      Thanks – still no official reports/alerts

    • DVP May 9, 2019 (7:44 am)
      Could it be related to the lane closures on 35th? 

  • LAH May 9, 2019 (7:29 am)
    Yep, it’s still a mess on Fauntleroy. 

