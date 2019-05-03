West Seattle, Washington

03 Friday

DEVELOPMENT: West Seattle’s only tower crane set for May 11th removal

May 3, 2019 10:55 am
Thanks to Eric at West Seattle Computers for forwarding this notice circulated in the area:

It’s an announcement that the only tower crane currently operating in West Seattle – at the Luna Apartments/PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) project site – is set for removal one week from tomorrow. As was the case the day it went up in April 2018, that means California will be closed at SW Stevens that day, May 11th (which also happens to be West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, so we’ll include detour info in the map packet).

