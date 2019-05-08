UPDATE: ‘Water rescue response’ near West Seattle low bridge

4:36 PM: Heads-up since it’s evening commute: A Seattle Fire “water rescue response” is headed for the southbound 1st Avenue South Bridge. We don’t know exactly how it’ll affect the bridge/surface road(s) yet, nor any other details – stand by for updates.

4:39 PM: SFD tweets, “Fireboat and rescue swimmers responding to 1st Ave. S. Bridge for someone who jumped off of bridge into water. Crews are investigating to see if person in water is in distress.” First crews are arriving at scene.

4:42 PM: Per radio communication, the rescue response is relocating to the West Seattle low bridge and railroad-trestle bridge after clarifying where the person was seen.

4:46 PM: Also per radio communication, the person has been located by a Coast Guard boat but is “refusing assistance.”