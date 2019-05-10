TOMORROW! Updates for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019

Among the unusual items you’ll find at the nearly 300 sales on the map for tomorrow’s 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day:

That’s a wooden toy ferry, dating back to 1980, and you’ll find it at sale #162, on Alki. Then there’s sale #122, in Gatewood, where a professional stager is selling a house full of furniture, art, and decor including these items:

So many sales, so many items – browse the map and listings if you haven’t already! Meanwhile, with temperatures forecast to hit the 80s again tomorrow, you might need refreshments. As is a WSCGSD tradition, there are lemonade stands among the 16 sales mentioning food and/or beverages – #35, #117, #204, #274. Shave ice is promised at sale #84. Baked goods? Five places and they’re all being sold as fundraisers – #90, #120, #186, #230, #241.

We could go on but we hope to get one more preview in tonight. So for now, get ready to enjoy a glorious day of person-to-person recycling. If the official 9 am-3 pm sale hours just aren’t enough, check the map for some open early, some staying open late, some even continuing Sunday! And if you find yourself with buyers’ remorse (or seller leftovers), note that WSCGSD is also accompanied by a donate-a-thon of sorts, with five ways to donate items – all listed here.

P.S. Remember that we have one traffic alert tomorrow – California SW closed at Stevens for takedown of the Luna/PCC crane.

P.P.S. Whether you’re shopping or selling tomorrow – send a photo! (Please include the sale #.) westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – we’ll be out covering the day, of course, too.