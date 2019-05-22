THURSDAY: Big decision for Sound Transit board: What routing, station sites to study for West Seattle-to-Ballard light rail?

Just an early reminder in case you want to be there (or watch via streaming) – tomorrow’s the day the Sound Transit Board will cap the first year and a half of West Seattle-to-Ballard light-rail planning by deciding the potential routing/station locations that will go into environmental studies. Here’s the agenda for the meeting – which includes a public-comment period toward the start – 1:30-5 pm at ST’s board room downtown (401 S. Jackson). Here’s the ST document with the framework of the motion, recapping what the board’s System Expansion Committee recommended two weeks ago (WSB coverage here). If they follow the committee’s recommendations, the major undecided item is what – if anything – to identify as a “preferred alternative” for The Junction. Whatever the board decides, a year-plus of studies will follow before a Draft Environmental Impact Statement is released for public comment toward the end of next year. A final routing decision is a few steps beyond that.