Taste of West Seattle 2019 serves up helpings of hope

Beautiful night at The Hall at Fauntleroy, inside and out, as the West Seattle Helpline hosted its annual Taste of West Seattle, raising money for emergency assistance that helps keep people from becoming homeless. Dozens of local food and beverage venues/providers were there with samples and sips – like Mission Cantina (WSB sponsor) with esquites con nopale:

Flying Apron‘s offerings included chocolate cupcakes with curry frosting:

The tasting tables were spread throughout the Hall and across its grounds, including both of its big rooms:

Serving up chicken paella, Colleen and Kim from Dream Dinners West Seattle (WSB sponsor):

Lots of beverages too – winemaker Ben Viscon of Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) was pouring:

Michelle, Brie, and Shauna from Pecos Pit BBQ (WSB sponsor) were dishing up all-beef spicy hot links and mac ‘n’ cheese:

We have a few more photos to add – plus, we’re awaiting the results of Taste-goers’ voting – more later!