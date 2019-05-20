SPORTS: Medals for Duwamish Rowing Club

The photo and report are from Sarah Blum with the Duwamish Rowing Club:

Jyvon Camarillo and Alek Gastmans from Duwamish Rowing Club won bronze Friday 5/17 in Men’s Youth Novice Doubles at Youth Regional Rowing Championships, Vancouver Lake, WA. There were over 750 crews competing from over 30 teams including singles, doubles, fours, quads, and eights in both Novice, Jr Varsity and Varsity levels. Duwamish Rowing Club had one single, four doubles and two fours. All the youth worked hard through the winter and spring to prepare and gave each race their best.

You can cheer the DRC on their home river during the Dieter Hotz Regatta on July 27th.