Another submarine pass off Alki Point – the photo is cropped from a telescope view texted by a reader a short time ago. MarineTraffic.com identifies it only as “warship.” Hard to know if it is the same one, but there also was a northbound pass last Sunday, and a southbound one yesterday. The U.S. Navy base in Kitsap County is home to some submarines, though more on the Bangor (Hood Canal side) than the Bremerton side.