Questions about work ahead for Metro Route 120 transition to RapidRide H Line? Open house set for Delridge

Earlier this month, we reported on a County Council committee considering the final routing/station siting for the RapidRide H Line, which is what Metro Route 120 will become in 2021. Paving and other changes are ahead for much of Delridge before the transition, so SDOT and Metro have two open houses ahead, including one in West Seattle – 5-7 pm Thursday, May 30th, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (the other is the night before in Burien). (They’ll also be taking feedback online starting May 29th.)